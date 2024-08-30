Christine McVie's Fleetwood Mac memorabilia, wardrobe and belongings to be sold in auction as a "celebration of her extraordinary talent and enduring impact on music"

Christine McVie's Fleetwood Mac memorabilia and wardrobe will be heading to auction.

The sale - which will benefit MusiCares and other charities - will be hosted by Julien’s Auctions under the banner of Property from the Life and Career of Christine McVie, and is set to take place at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on October 16 and 17.

Items in the auction will include the late musician's instruments, wardrobe, awards and personal belongings, such as her iconic Hammond XK-5 organ, her personal Yamaha digital piano, handwritten lyrics, setlists, and a framed piano certificate from her early education as a classical student, printed with her former name Christine Perfect.

Other items in the collection feature her 1998 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction award, which is estimated to sell for $10,000 - $15,000, and her RIAA Multi "platinum" record sales award for Fleetwood Mac's album Rumours.

Prior to the event, fans will be able to view the items at an exclusive two-month exhibition at the auction venue, starting from today (August 30).

“The auction is more than just a sale of memorabilia," writes Julien’s Auctions in a statement. It’s a celebration of McVie’s extraordinary talent and her enduring impact on music.

“From penning some of Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits like Don’t Stop and Little Lies to her successful solo career, she blazed a trail for female artists in the industry. Her legacy lives on through her music, and this auction offers fans a chance to own a piece of that legacy.”

For more information, visit Julien’s Auctions.