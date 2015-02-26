Chris Rainbow dead at 68

Scottish vocalist and musician Chris Rainbow, who worked with Alan Parsons and Camel, has died at the age of 68.

He appeared on seven Alan Parsons Project albums between 1979 and 1987 – Eve, The Turn Of A Friendly Card, Eye In The Sky, Ammonia Avenue, Vulture Culture, Stereotomy and Gaudi.

Parson says: “It was with great sadness that I read today of the passing of Chris Rainbow. He was an amazing talent and an integral part of The Project sound.

“Eric Woolfson and I used to call him the One Man Beach Boys. I will always remember his funny stories, his mimicking ability, and his hilarious catchphrases. Sessions with him were always filled with laughter. I will miss him greatly.”

Rainbow – born Christopher James Harley – also released a string of solo albums. His first was 1975’s Home Of The Brave. He provided lead vocals on Camel releases The Single Factor and Stationary Traveller in 1982 and 1984 respectively.

No cause of death has been announced.