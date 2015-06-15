Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2015: Live Blog

It’s the Metal Hammer Golden Gods today! The ultimate party and recognition of rock and metal on the planet – and you’re invited! Stay tuned to this page throughout the day for everything Golden Gods-y – from HMS Hammer sailing down the Thames to Killing Joke closing the award ceremony. This will be big.
What a way to end the Golden Gods. Killing Joke, we fucking love you. Photo: Will Ireland
At The Gates slaying the Golden Gods. Photo: Will Ireland
Babymetal and Dragonforce together at the Golden Gods! Photo: Will Ireland
We Are Harlot bring the party to the Golden Gods! Photo: Will Ireland
What went down on HMS Hammer? Photos: Tina Korhonen
Who doesn’t love Suicidal Tendencies? Photo: Will Ireland