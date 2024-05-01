“It is so beautiful. It is perfect.” Listen to Chelsea Wolfe’s dazzling cover of Spiritbox track Cellar Door

Dark rock singer/songwriter Chelsea Wolfe has offered a downtempo cover of Cellar Door by modern metal favourites Spiritbox.

The US solo artist performed her redo of the song, originally heard on the Canadian outfit’s 2023 EP The Fear Of Fear, for the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show on Sunday (April 28).

Listen to Wolfe’s cover via the video player below.

Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante has responded to the reinterpretation via social media, expressing her gratitude in an Instagram story.

“Please check out this entire session,” LaPlante wrote.

“It is so beautiful. It is perfect.”

She continued: “I would be so excited about this live session anyway, because I am such a huge fan. But to see and hear one of my favourite artists who I think is one of the all-time greatest lyricists, sing songs that I wrote, it’s truly one of the biggest honours of my entire life.

“I am so inspired by Chelsea, and I will continue to be inspired by her every time we make new music.

“If you have the time to catch @cchelseawwolfe on tour in support of her new album [She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She], do yourself a favour and go.”

Wolfe released She Reaches Out… on February 9 via Loma Vista.

Metal Hammer journalist Alex Deller gave the album a glowing 8/10 review.

He wrote: “From the playful plink and infectious pulse of Eyes Like Nightshade and the sultry creep of The Liminal through to the orchestral sweep of Unseen World, [She Reaches Out… is] dense and engagingly dramatic: an enveloping paean to grabbing for one’s own future with both hands and running headfirst to meet it.”

Spiritbox’s sole album, Eternal Blue, was released in 2021 to critical acclaim.

The band posted a photo of themselves in the studio with former Bring Me The Horizon keyboardist/producer Jordan Fish in January, signalling that they may currently be working on album two with Fish as producer.