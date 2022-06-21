Check out the new single Átfordul from Hungarian post-rockers Törzs

Hungarian post-rock trio Törzs have released a suitably atmospheric video for their brand new single Átfordul, which you can watch below.

The new single, which features the trio, hailed as the biggest instrumental post-rock band in Hungary, performing live in the Bükk Mountains in Northern Hungary.

"The entire experience – music and images – were recorded in a single take, with no cuts, and what the listener hears is not a studio rendition, but rather the direct audio from this session," the band state. "The band stayed at a small cottage in the forest leading up to the recording, with no electricity or running water, just a solar battery to fulfil basic needs for the shoot."

It's not the first time the band - Balázs Soma (guitar, vocals), Zsombor Lehoczky (drums, vocals), Daniel Nitray (bass) - have connected with nature for their art. Their third album Tükör (Mirror), their first fully instrumental album, was recorded at Baradla cave in a national park in 2019. Previously the trio have released Magasra fel (High Up) in 2014. It was released with a short movie, and the first concert took place in an art cinema in Budapest. The second album Földön (On Earth) was released in 2016.

Get Átfordul (Live at Bükk).