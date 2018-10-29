Check out The Lemonheads’ chilled-out cover of Yo La Tengo’s Can’t Forget

The Lemonheads have released a stream of their cover of Yo La Tengo’s Can’t Forget exclusively with Louder.

It’s been taken from Evan Dando and co’s upcoming studio album Varshons 2, which will arrive on February 8, 2019, via Fire Records.

Like Varshons, which launched back in 2009, the follow-up features covers – this time by artists including Jayhawks, John Prine, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds and Eagles.

A statement on Varshons 2 reads: “Like Hank Williams slumped in his car between gigs, strumming and hollering, reasoning and weeping, humming it on over, Evan makes the tunes his own.

“He heralds the heroes, from Nick Cave and The Bevis Frond through to Yo La Tengo, Lucinda Williams and Paul Westerberg.

“These are stories to spin, tales to recount, none more so than John Prine’s endless highway on Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness and Jayhawks’ maudlin beauty Settled Down Like Rain.

“As the white line carries forever on, the radio butts in and The Lemonheads reveal The Eyes’ raucous TAQN before descending into the echoey nuance of The GiveGoods’ gorgeous Unfamiliar – a tune Dando penned with former Smudge man Tom Morgan, a kind of drive by drug run of confusion that's hits like a Kerouac Om.”

See the cover art and tracklist below.

The Lemonheads - Varshons 2

1. Can't Forget - Yo La Tengo

2. Settled Down Like Rain - Jayhawks

3. Old Man Blank - The Bevis Frond

4. Things - Paul Westerberg

5. Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness - John Prine

6. Abandoned - Lucinda Williams

7. Now and Then - Natural Child

8. Magnet - NRBQ

9. Round Here - Florida Georgia Line

10. TAQN - The Eyes

11. Unfamiliar - The GiveGoods

12. Straight To You - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

13. Take It Easy - Eagles