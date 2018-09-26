Check out Kikagaku Moyo’s dreamy new track Nazo Nazo

Kikagaku Moyo have released a video for their new single Nazo Nazo.
It’s the latest track lifted from the Japanese outfit’s upcoming album Masana Temples, which will arrive on October 5 via Guruguru Brain.
Nazo Nazo means "riddle" in Japanese, although the word "nazo" on its own means question or mystery with Kikagaku Moyo working with London-based filmmaker Elliot Arndt on the video
Drummer and vocalist Go Kurosawa explains: “We really liked his band Vanishing Twins and always watched their videos. We contacted him earlier last year.
“This is the first song of ours which has Japanese lyrics. Guitarist and vocalist Tomo made the melodies while I was seeking different vocal sounds.
“The melody reminded me of an old Japanese folklore song and I thought Japanese might fit better than our gibberish sounds.
“Elliot asked me to translate so I sent him very strange translation, which made no sense, but somehow it made sense for him and he made the video. We were surprised how he used colour and how beautiful it is.”
Kikagaku Moyo will head out on tour across Europe later this year.
Masana Temples is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp.
Kikagaku Moyo - Masana Temples
1. Entrance
2. Dripping Sun
3. Nazo Nazo
4. Fluffy Kosmisch
5. Majupose
6. Nana
7. Orange Peel
8. Amayadori
9. Gatherings
10. Blanket Song
Kikagaku Moyo European tour dates
Nov 07: Manchester Gorilla, UK
Nov 08: London Scala, UK
Nov 09: Paris Petit Bain, France
Nov 10: Utrecht Le Guess Who?, Netherlands
Nov 12: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany
Nov 13: Berlin Lido, Germany
Nov 14: Krakow Something Must Break, Poland
Nov 15: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic
Nov 16: Leipzig Transcentury Update, Germany
Nov 17: Düdingen Bad Bonn, Switzerland
Nov 18: Ravenna Bronson Hanna Bi, Italy
Nov 19: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 21: Copenhagen Loppen, Denmark
Nov 22: Malmö Plan B, Sweden
Nov 23: Stockholm Fasching, Sweden
Nov 24: Oslo Bla, Norway
Nov 25: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Nov 26: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany
Nov 27: Brussels Ab, Belgium
Nov 28: Lyon Jack Jack, France
Nov 29: Bordeaux Iboat, France
Nov 30: Barcelona Upload, Spain
Dec 01: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Dec 03: Lisbon ZDB, Portugal
Dec 07: Athens Fuzzclub, Greece
Dec 08: Amsterdam Paradiso / Indiestad Night, Netherlands