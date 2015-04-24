Charlotte Marshall And The 45s win blues competition

Charlotte Marshall And The 45s have won Blues Magazine’s Future Of The Blues competition, beating out competition from Henry’s Funeral Shoe, Kaz Hawkins, Matthew Douglas and The Black Circles.

The artists battled it out at at London’s Big Easy Bar.B.Q and Lobstershack for a prize of a recording contract with the Mascot Label Group, home to Joe Bonamassa, Beth Hart, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Robert Cray, Warren Haynes and many more.

“I was blown away by the talent and diversity of the five finalists,” says Blues Magazine editor Ed Mitchell. “There’s so much more to the blues than three chords, 12-bars and ‘woke up this morning’; and the finalists proved that the future of the music we love is in safe hands.”

Charlotte Marshall And The 45s will appear at The Big Easy pre-opening pop-up event at Crossrail Place, Canary Wharf on May 1. For more details about the competition, head to the Blues Magazine’s website.