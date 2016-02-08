Charles Bradley streams Change For The World

Charles Bradley has made his single Change For The World available to stream.

The track is taken from upcoming album Changes, released on April 1 via Daptone/Dunham. The record’s title track is a cover version of the Black Sabbath song.

On Change For The World, Bradley says: “This world is in turmoil. Guns, violence – people are feeling like they have no way out. Young people don’t know which way to turn.

“This song is about opening up our minds to understand, talk with the young people, hear what they have to say. We’ve got to change for the better of our souls. We’ve got to change our love. Get back to the golden rule and people’s sense of humanity.”

Bradley heads out on a world tour this month. Changes can be pre-ordered via Bradley’s website.

CHARLES BRADLEY CHANGES TRACKLIST

God Bless America Good To Be Back Home Nobody But You Ain’t Gonna Give Up Changes Ain’t It A Sin Things We Do For Love Crazy For Your Love You Think I Don’t Know Change For The World Slow Love

CHARLES BRADLEY WORLD TOUR 2016

Feb 20: Miami Virginia Key Grassroots Festival, FL

Feb 21: Orlando The Social, FL

Feb 23: Tallahassee Sidebar Theatre, FL

Feb 24: Ponte Vedre Concert Hall, FL

Feb 25: Gainesville Frank Gathering, FL

Mar 13: Tampa Gasparilla Music Festival, FL

Mar 25: Boise Treefort Music Festival, ID

Mar 30: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Apr 01: Paris l’Olympia, France

Apr 02: Reims La Cartonnerie, France

Apr 03: Utrecht Tivoli Vrendenburg, Netherlands

Apr 06: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Apr 07: Brussels Cirque Royale, Belgium

Apr 08: Cologne Burgerhaus Stollwerck, Germany

Apr 09: Berlin Astra, Germany

Apr 12: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany

Apr 15: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Apr 17: Gateshead Sage, UK

Apr 23: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Apr 24: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Apr 28: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Apr 29: Milwaukee Turner Hall, WI

Apr 30: Madison Majestic, WI

May 04: Nashville Exit/In, TN

May 05: St Louis The Old Rock House, MO

May 06: Maquoketa Codfish Hollow Barn, IA

May 12: San Diego North Park, CA

May 13: Los Angeles Theater At The Ace Hotel, CA

May 16: Santa Cruz Catalyst, CA

May 17: San Francisco Filmore, CA

May 19: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

May 20: Vancouver Commodore, BC

May 23: Seattle Neuomo’s, WA

May 26: Minnealpolis First Ave, MN

May 27: Boston Calling, MA

May 28: Suffolk Lava Music Festival, VA

Jun 02: Washington 9:30 Club, DC