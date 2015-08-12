Chantel McGregor goes gothic on album No.2

Chantel McGregor will release her second album, Lose Control, on October 9, she’s confirmed.

The follow-up to 2011 debut Like No Other appears via her boutique label Tis Rock Music and includes 10 tracks that focuses on her interest in Southern Gothic culture.

McGregor says: “I wanted to create an album that reflected the imagery and themes of that genre. I drew inspiration from the TV shows True Detective and True Blood, and I studied Tennessee Williams, Carson Mullers and Mark Twain.

“I surrounded myself with imagery from Walker Evans and Clarence John Laughlin – all to immerse myself in the sinister, dark world of depravity, magic and voodoo, writing most of the songs from the perspective of disturbed, flawed characters.”

Lose Control is available for pre-order now. McGregor and her band return to the UK starting later this month:

Aug 15: Worthing Pier South Pavilion Aug 28: Billericay New Crawdaddy Club Sep 11: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge Sep 12: Newark Blues Festival Sep 17: London 100 Club Sep 20: Whitby Pavilion Theatre Sep 24: Stockton Arc Sep 25: Louth Riverhead Theatre Sep 26: Wrexham Central Station Oct 01: Birmingham Temple Oct 02: Ruislip Tropic Oct 09: Halifax Playhouse Oct 10: Southport Atkinson Blues Festival Oct 16: Doncaster Dome Oct 17: Retford Elms Oct 21: Sheffield Greystones Oct 22: Edinburgh Caves Oct 23: Glasgow Nice n’Sleazy Oct 24: Carlisle Venue Oct 26: Salisbury Arts Centre Oct 27: Exeter Phoenix Oct 28: Bridport Arts Centre Oct 29: Brighton Komedia Oct 31: Lincoln Engine Shed

Tracklist

01. Take The Power 02. Your Fever 03. Burn Your Anger 04. Anaesthetize 05. Southern Belle 06. Lose Control 07. Home 08. Killing Time 09. Eternal Dream 10. Walk On Land