Celtic Frost's complete recordings between 1984-1987 celebrated in new box set

Celtic Frost's complete recordings between 1984-1987 will feature in a new super deluxe box set which will be released later this year.

Danse Macabre will launch on October 28 in the UK and Europe and on November 25 in the US and Canada through BMG as both a 7LP vinyl box set (opens in new tab) and a 5CD box set (opens in new tab).

The collection of material includes the classic albums Morbid Tales, To Mega Therion and Into The Pandemonium and is said to capture "the radical ambition and evolution of Celtic Frost from 1984 through to 1987."

A statement on the release adds: "The seven marble colour vinyl box set also includes the Emperor’s Return, Tragic Serenades and I Won’t Dance EPs, along with The Collectors Celtic Frost compilation."

Also included in Danse Macabre will be a 7-inch single of Visual Aggression and a cassette featuring rehearsals from the band's Grave Hill Bunker.

Along with the music, the vinyl box set will also include a 12x12 40-page book with new interviews with Tom Gabriel Warrior and Reed St Mark, and a USB drive containing MP3 audio files of all the albums plus a bonus track.

As if that wasn't enough, Danse Macabre will also include a woven patch, a Necromaniac Union fan club enamel badge and a double-sided poster.

The CD box set will come with the 40-page book, badge, patch and poster.

In addition to the box sets mentioned, there will also be a glow in the dark edition of the LP box set available through EMP (opens in new tab)and Nuclear Blast (opens in new tab). This version is limited to just 1000 units.

To mark the announcement, an HD video for Celtic Frost's Circle Of The Tyrants has been released which you can watch below.

(Image credit: BMG)