Cellar Darling, The New Death Cult and Maraton added to Prognosis bill

Swiss prog rockers Cellar Darling have been announced for this year's Prognosis Festival. They've been added to the bill alongside Norwegian heavy proggers The New Death Cult and fellow Norwegian proggers Maraton for this year's event.

"Today we can announce the last bands for our music festival," the organisers tell Prog. "We welcome not one, not two but three new bands to Prognosis 2020. Cellar Darling, Maraton and The New Death Cult will all play on Saturday March 21."

The day splits for bands is as follows:

Friday March 20

Katatonia

Enslaved

White Stones

Don Airey (playing Colosseum II)

Sermon

The Fierce And The Dead

Dilemma

Saturday March 21

Anathema (playing We're Here Because We're Here)

Sons Of Apollo

Focus

Long Distance Calling

Paul Masvidal

Bruce Soord

Maraton

Rendezvous Point

New Death Cult

Scarlet Stories

There will also be a series of clinics over the two days from Don Airey, Frederik Akesson (Opeth), Roger Öjersson (Katatonia), Bruce Soord, Baard Kolstad (Leprous) Bumblefoot (Sons Of Apollo) and Paul Masvidal, and talks and discussions from the likes of Opeth managher Andy Farrow, producer Jamie Gomez Arellano, producer Jens Bogren, Prog Editor Jerry Ewing, artist Costin Chioreanu and more.

Prognosis will take place on March 21 and 22 at the Effenaar Venue in Eindhoven.

Tickets for the event cost ¢89 and are available from the event website.