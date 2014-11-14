Cave In, Evil Scarecrow and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

On tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show we'll be bringing you the final track from our Evil Scarecrow session and the debut album from alt-rockers Cave In.

And we’ll be playing LOADS of tunes from Jane’s Addiction, Korn, Marilyn Manson, Clutch, Van Halen, Metallica and Faith No More.

Plus we talk about the fantastic news that Opeth will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a show at the London Palladium and perform the Ghost Reveries album in its entirety!

This got us thinking… if you could see one band revisit one album from their catalogue for one night only, then what would it be and why?

