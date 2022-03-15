Cave In announce new album Heavy Pendulum, share single New Reality

Cave In have announced details of their forthcoming seventh studio album, Heavy Pendulum, and shared its lead-off single New Reality.

Set for release on May 20 via Relapse Records, the 14-track album is the follow-up to 2019's Final Transmission.

Talking up the new release, frontman Stephen Brodsky says, “Cave In’s been around for over 25 years now, and the time has come for an album that scales all of our creative peaks. Talk about a wild and weird ride! And here we are with Heavy Pendulum - it certainly feels like a remarkable event, given the erratic trajectory of our band. New Reality was always the lead-off track - that was pretty obvious during the writing process. New line-up, new label, new album… a new reality indeed, and it all adds up to a new lease on life for Cave In.”

Watch the video for New Reality below:

The track-list for Heavy Pendulum is as follows:

The album is now available to pre-order.

Stephen Brodsky will be in Europe this summer as part of the Converge Bloodmoon line-up, playing at the following locations:

Jun 25: Clisson Hellfest, FR

Jun 27: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, DE

Jun 28: London Alexandra Palace Theatre, UK

Jun 29: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Jun 30: Haarlem Philharmonie, NL

Jul 01: Berlin Astra, DE

Jul 02: Roskilde Roskilde Festival, DK