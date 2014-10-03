Cavaleras tease Pandemonium

Cavalera Conspiracy have released preview clips from every track on upcoming album Pandemonium.

The follow-up to 2011’s Blunt Force Trauma is set for launch on November 3 via Napalm Records.

The label say: “Cavalera brothers Max and Igor delude nobody when it comes to determination and stubbornness. Pandemonium is no exception – frontman Max rushes with a bellow of rage into the fray, lets his brother drum the coarsest grooves, and puts his finger into the open wound.”

Max recently described the work as “very, very heavy – the heaviest of all three” and added: “I was really possessed to get Igor back to his Arise era of drumming, everything fast.”

Tracklist