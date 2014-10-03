Cavaleras tease Pandemonium

Cavalera Conspiracy have released preview clips from every track on upcoming album Pandemonium.
The follow-up to 2011’s Blunt Force Trauma is set for launch on November 3 via Napalm Records.
The label say: “Cavalera brothers Max and Igor delude nobody when it comes to determination and stubbornness. Pandemonium is no exception – frontman Max rushes with a bellow of rage into the fray, lets his brother drum the coarsest grooves, and puts his finger into the open wound.”
Max recently described the work as “very, very heavy – the heaviest of all three” and added: “I was really possessed to get Igor back to his Arise era of drumming, everything fast.”
Tracklist
Babylonian Pandemonium
Banzai Kamakazi
Scum
I, Barbarian
Carmunhao
Apex Predator
Insurrection
Not Losing The Edge
Father Of Hate
The Crucible
Deus Ex Machina
Porra