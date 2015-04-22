Santana reunion will bring ‘world domination again’

Santana aim to take over the world again with their reunion album, says guitarist Neal Schon.

The Journey man has reunited with Carlos Santana and original members Gregg Rolie, Michael Carabello and Michael Shrieve for an album that’s nearing completion.

And he wants to take the project as far as it can possibly go.

Schon says via Facebook: “We are wrapping up Santana IV this week. Sounds amazing!

“This record is going to take over the world. I hope management gets it together for us to tour – I will tour with Carlos either way.

“It’s way too happening not to. World domination once again.”

Meanwhile, Schon has hinted that there’s still little chance of another Journey album because keyboardist Jonathan Cain can’t be persuaded to take part. Asked about a new record he says: “Don’t tell me – tell JC. It’s like pulling teeth.”

Santana said last year that Schon had “chased him like a guided missile” to make the reunion take place. Drummer Shrieve reported in February the results were “beautiful,” adding: “It’s like putting on a pair of old jeans.”

The band play London’s O2 Arena on July 25 in support of last year’s Corazon.