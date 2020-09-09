Career-encompassing Greg Lake anthology to be released

Greg Lake is to have a career-encompassing Anthology released. The Anthology - A Musical Journey will be released through BMG on October 23 and will feature music from Emerson Lake & Palmer, King Crimson, Lake's solo career, 1967's Don't Go 'Way Little Girl, recorded with The Shame and 1969 psych rarity Love recorded with The Shy Limbs.

The Anthology comes as a deluxe 2CD hardback set and on double gatefold vinyl. Inside is an extended essay from author Chris Welch illustrated with a host of unseen photographs. In addition, there are contributions from ELP manager Stewart Young and Greg Lake’s wife of 40 years, Regina Lake, alongside many heartfelt tributes from other friends, artists and colleagues.

Having been invited to join The Gods, who featured future Uriah Heep members Ken Hensley and Lee Kerslake, Lake accepted an invitation from Robert Fripp to join King Crimson in 1969, appearing as bassist and vocalist on their first two albums In The Court Of The Crimson King and In The Wake Of Poseidon. He left to form Emerson, Lake & palmer in 1970 with whom he found world-wide fame, later launching a successful solo career in the 80s, having previously had a Christmas Number Two in 1975 with I Believe In Father Christmas.

Lake died in December 2016 aged 69 after a battle with cancer.

Manager Stewart Young remembers: "I went to see Greg just four days before he passed away. He was obviously in terrible shape, but I took a little portable player with me and his new album Live In Piacenza that he’d recorded in Italy. I’d also got the final mix of his new version of Closer To Believing, which I thought was fabulous.” Stewart asked Greg if he’d like to hear the track, even though they were in a hospice and the music was quite loud. Should he turn it down? Greg replied: “Well it’s only four o’clock in the afternoon - turn it up!” And he loved it. This was four days before he died.”

GREG LAKE: THE ANTHOLOGY - A MUSICAL JOURNEY

Disc One

1. King Crimson - Peace - A Beginning

2. The Shame - Don't Go 'Way Little Girl (Single Mix)

3. The Shy Limbs - Love (Single Mix)

4. King Crimson - The Court of the Crimson King (Live at the Fillmore West, San Francisco,

5. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Take A Pebble

6. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Lucky Man

7. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - The Only Way (Hymn)

8. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Oh My Father (2012 Stereo Mix)

9. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - The Great Gates Of Kiev (Live at Newcastle City Hall, 26th March 1971)

10. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - From The Beginning

11. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Trilogy (First Section)

12. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - The Endless Enigma (Part Two)

13. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Still ... You Turn Me On

14. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - 'Epitaph' from Tarkus: vi. Battlefield (Live, 1973/74)

15. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - I Believe In Father Christmas (Original Single Version)

16. Greg Lake - Closer To Believing (Final Version, 2016)

Disc Two

1. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - C'est La Vie

2. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Lend Your Love To Me Tonight

3. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Watching Over You

4. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - For You

5. Greg Lake - Black And Blue

6. Greg Lake - It Hurts

7. Greg Lake - Haunted

8. Greg Lake - Slave To Love

9. Emerson, Lake & Powell - Touch And Go

10. Greg Lake & Geoff Downes - Affairs Of The Heart

11. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Paper Blood

12. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Daddy

13. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - The Sage (1994 Studio Version)

14. Greg Lake - 21st Century Schizoid Man (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, UK, 5th November 1981)

15. Greg Lake - I Talk To The Wind (Live from the 'Songs Of A Lifetime Tour’, USA, 2012)

16. Greg Lake - Karn Evil 9 1st Impression - Part 2 (Live at Teatro Municipale, Piacenza, Italy, 28th November 2012)

17. King Crimson - Peace - An End