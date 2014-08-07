Capture the Crown continue their Reign of Terror

Australian metalcore outfit Capture The Crown have released the album Reign Of Terror and it’s also available to stream for free.

The follow up to 2012’s ’Til Death was produced by From First To Last’s Matt Good and Taylor Larson and spawned the single To Whom It May Concern in June this year.

The band, vocalist Jeffrey Wellfare, bassist Maurice Morfaw, drummer Tyler March and guitarists Jye Menzie and Kris Sheehan, are currently on The Crowd Surf America Tour with Bless The Fall, Chiodos and I Killed The Prom Queen.

Reign Of Terror track list

Reign Of Terror

Red Light District

Smirk

To Whom It May Concern

I Hate You

Oxy Sunrise

Beating The Blade

Firestarter

Make War, Not Love

Janina