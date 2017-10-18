Cannibal Corpse share intense new track Red Before Black

Cannibal Corpse have shared an audio stream of Red Before Black.
It’s the title track from the US outfit’s upcoming 14th studio album, which will arrive on November 3 via Metal Blade Records.
Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s A Skeletal Domain, Cannibal Corpse bassist Alex Webster said: “Throughout our career we’ve tried to improve the precision of both our musical execution and our album production, while still maintaining full-on aggression.
“Red Before Black continues in that direction, but might go even further on the aggressive side of things. It’s definitely precise, but it has a rawness to it that goes beyond anything we’ve done recently.”
Drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz added: “We really worked super hard crafting these songs, practicing them and getting them where we wanted to be more so than on any of our previous albums.
“As Alex said, musically I think it’s the most raw sound we’ve had – and at the same time I think it’s our most focused, tightest and catchiest record.”
Cannibal Corpse recently announced a 2018 European tour and launched a video for Code Of The Slashers. Red Before Black is now available for pre-order.
Cannibal Corpse Red Before Black tracklist
- Only One Will Die
- Red Before Black
- Code Of The Slashers
- Shedding My Human Skin
- Remained
- Firestorm Vengeance
- Heads Shoveled Off
- Corpus Delicti
- Scavenger Consuming Death
- In The Midst Of Ruin
- Destroyed Without A Trace
- Hideous Ichor
Cannibal Corpse 2018 European tour
Feb 09: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany
Feb 10: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Feb 11: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Feb 12: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden
Feb 13: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway
Feb 15: Kolding Godset, Denmark
Feb 16: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Feb 17: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany
Feb 18: Bochum Matrix, Germany
Feb 20: Kassel 130bpm, Germany
Feb 21: Prague Palac Aropolis, Czech Republic
Feb 22: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia
Feb 23: Munich Backstage, Germany
Feb 24: Magdeburg Factory, Germany
Feb 25: Stuttgart im Wizemann, Germany
Feb 27: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland
Feb 28: Milan Live Club, Italy
Mar 01: Grenoble Belle Electric, France
Mar 02: Toulouse Le Metronum, France
Mar 03: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Mar 04: Madrid Penelope, Spain
Mar 06: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Mar 07: St. Etienne Le Fil, France
Mar 08: Caen Cargo, France
Mar 09: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Mar 10: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Mar 11: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands
Mar 13: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Mar 14: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Mar 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Mar 16: Bristol Bierkeller, UK
Mar 17: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Mar 18: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK
Mar 19: Dublin Tivoli, Ireland
Mar 20: Limerick Dolan’s Warehouse, Ireland
Mar 22: Belfast Limelight 2, UK