Metallica team up with Selfridges for new fashion collection

Metallica have teamed up with London’s Selfridges and designer Justin O’Shea for a new fashion collection.
Hypebeast report the collection will be on sale from Friday (October 20) to coincide with the start of the band’s UK tour and will include outerwear, sweaters, hats, socks and various accessories – all branded with the Metallica logo.
Meanwhile, Metallica’s London pop-up shop situated at 45 Charlotte Street opened its doors today, offering fans WorldWired gear along with exclusive and collectible items.
It will run until October 23 and one of the items on sale is a limited edition screen print designed by artist Richey Beckett. Only 50 prints will be available each day, with t-shirts featuring the image also available.
Find a picture of the print below, along with a list of Metallica’s upcoming live shows.
Metallica 2017⁄2018 WorldWired tour dates
2017
Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK
Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
2018
Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland