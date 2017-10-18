Metallica team up with Selfridges for new fashion collection

Metallica have teamed up with London’s Selfridges and designer Justin O’Shea for a new fashion collection.

Hypebeast report the collection will be on sale from Friday (October 20) to coincide with the start of the band’s UK tour and will include outerwear, sweaters, hats, socks and various accessories – all branded with the Metallica logo.

Meanwhile, Metallica’s London pop-up shop situated at 45 Charlotte Street opened its doors today, offering fans WorldWired gear along with exclusive and collectible items.

It will run until October 23 and one of the items on sale is a limited edition screen print designed by artist Richey Beckett. Only 50 prints will be available each day, with t-shirts featuring the image also available.

Find a picture of the print below, along with a list of Metallica’s upcoming live shows.

2017

Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

2018

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

