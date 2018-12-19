Cannibal Corpse guitarist had huge weapons cache stored at his Florida home

Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O’Brien was found to have had a huge weapons cache at his rented Florida home when it went up in flames last week.

In the incident, it’s alleged that O’Brien forced his way into an occupied family home, ran towards police brandishing a knife when confronted, while at the same time, his nearby home was on fire. Police had to Taser the guitarist before taking him into custody.

O’Brien was subsequently charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and burglary of an occupied dwelling and was this week released on bail.

The Tampa Bay Times report that in the hours leading up to the incident, O’Brien had called relatives warning about “the rapture” and that “aliens have landed.”

And following the devastating blaze, fire marshals found close to 50 shotguns, 10 semi-automatic rifles, including AK-47 variants and Uzi-style rifles, 20 handguns and two flamethrowers at the property.

Police also seized thousands of rounds of ammunition and “several other weapons and weapons’ parts and three skulls.”

O’Brien lost all his possessions in the house fire, with Deana Mazurkiewicz – the wife of Cannibal Corpse drummer Paul, launching a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for her friend.

They're looking to raise $60,000 for the guitarist and have so far hit $20,000.