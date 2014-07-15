Cancer Bats, Machine Head + more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

It seems that Steve Harris did a decent job filling in for Wilding and Milas last night so we're letting him carry on with another night of rock and metal goodness.

Join us tonight for all the best tracks from Cancer Bats, Suicide Silence, Killing Joke, Machine Head and Minor Threat. Pretty sweet, right?

And we’ll be talking about the best metal side-projects. From Joey Jordison’s Murderdolls to Killer Be Killed to Taylor Hawkins’ new stuff – some are great, some not so much. But which side-projects stand out for you?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.