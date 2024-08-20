Canadian prog rockers Huis share brand new single Westminster Bridge

Canadian prog rockers Huis will release their fourth studio album In The Face Of The Unknown in October

Huis
Canadian prog rock quintet Huis have shared their brand new single, Westminster Bridge, which you can listen to below.

The new single precedes the band's fourth studio album, In The Face Of The Unknown, which the band will release through the Unicorn Digital label on October 15.

“We are very proud and satisfied with the result.” declares Huis founding member, bassist Michel Joncas. "We wanted to make a album different while keeping the essence of the group. We sincerely believe we have achieved this goal, it is definitely an album that continues the stories and essence of the first three albums."

The quintet, who feature guitarist Michel St-Père from labelmates Mystery, formed in 2009 and have thus far released debut album Despite Guardian Angels (2014), Neither In Heaven (2016) and Abandoned (2019).

The new eight-track album has been produced by Joncas and St-Père. You can see the new album artwork and tracklistingbelow.

Pre-order In The Face Of The Unknown.

Huis

Huis: In The Face Of The Unknown
1. Chaos
2. Paralyzed
3. Westminster Bridge
4. Requiem for the Last One
5. Crossroads
6. The Miracle
7. Burning and Drowning
8. Failing

