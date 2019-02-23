Camel release live clip of End Of The Line from Royal Albert Hall

Legendary prog rockers Camel have released a live clip of End Of The Line, recorded .live at last year's live show at London's Royal Albert Hall. You can see the clip, featuring keyboard player Peter Jones taking the vocal lead on the Dust And Dreams cut, below. The whole concert will soon be released on Blu-ray and DVD according to the band.

"Camel returned to the Royal Albert Hall on 17 September 2018 for a sell-out performance," the band announce. "The show was video recorded for release on DVD and Blu-ray. This clip is from the line cut (mixed on the night during the show) and is a special, sneak preview of what's to come. End Of The Line is from Camel's flagship release Dust And Dreams under their own label, Camel Productions.

"This moving piece of music was a trendsetter for the years following in Camel's long, distinguished history that show no sign of abating. The full concert performance will be available soon on DVD and Blu-Ray. Watch this spot for pre-order availability to guarantee your copy."

Further information can be found at the band's website.