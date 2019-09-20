Camel are on the cover on the new issue of Prog, on sale today!

The new issue of Prog is on sale today, with prog legends Camel gracing the cover.

“We were all in such good spirits because these shows went so well that it seemed the natural thing to celebrate with a few drinks. Now I’ve reached 70 I’m living the rock’n’roll lifestyle,” Andy Latimer tells Prog. “The new line-up has got that sense of belonging that we’ve not had since the early days of Camel.”

Anyone who saw cover stars Camel on their last tour can be in no doubt that Andy Latimer is enjoying himself these days. With the prog legends about to release their new Camel At The Royal Albert Hall DVD, celebrating the band’s return to the hallowed London venue for the first time in 42 years, we sat down with Andy and discussed those legendary live shows, where the band are at right now, and most importantly, writing new music and a possible new album.

Also in Prog 102...

Tony Banks - the Genesis keyboard player discusses the various musicians he's worked with over the years

Opeth - Mikael Akerfeldt chats to Prog about Opeth;s barnd new album In Carda Venenum

IQ - Michael Holmes and Peter Nicholls tells us all about the new IQ album Resistance

Tangerine Dream - Peter Baumann talks about the band's new epic box set, memories of Edgar Froese and his own new music

The Aristocrats - explain how to be a muso band but still appeal to a mainstream audience

Nucleus - the fascinating story of Ian Carr's jazz rock outfit

The Utopia Strong - Steve David (yes, that one), Kavus Torabi and Michael J Yorke make a very good prog album

Jenny Hval - the Norwegian art rocker poses many questions with her latest album

Russian Circles - the instrumental post rockers go from strength to strength

Chelsea Wolfe - the Californain art rocker looks deep inside herself with her new album

Klone - the French proggers celebrate signing to Kscope with their finest album yet

Warmrain - UK melodic prog rockers get round to recording their debut album eight years after their debut EP

Heilung - a Dane, a German, a Norwegian. Some animal bones. And communicating with spirits. How prog is that?

Tarja - a catch up with the Finnish singer

Emmett Elvin - the Knifeworld man opens up about his own prog world.

Plus live and album reviews from Caravan, Jethro Tull, Kaprekar's Constant, Opeth, IQ, ArcTanGent, A New Day, Rosalie Cunningham, Radar Festival and more...

And music from Telepath, Drifting Sun, Western Electric Sound System, Kindred Spirit Band and more on the free CD.

You can buy the latest issue online here.

Or use our store finder to find your nearest stockist.