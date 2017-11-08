Camel Add More European Tour Dates

Camel have added further dates in Holland and Poland to their touring schedule after their announcement they will perform 1976’s classic album Moonmadness at the Royal Albert Hall next September.

The band will also appear at:

The Netherlands Groningen De Oosterpoort May 30

The Netherlands Alkmaar Podium Victorie 31

Poland Warsaw Progresia June 2

Poland Zabzre Dom Muzyki Tanca 3

The Netherlands Den Haag Paard Van Troje 5

The Netherlands Hengelo Metropool 7

The Netherlands Eindhoven Muziekgebouw 8

The Netherlands Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg 9

London Royal Albert Hall September 18

Tickets for the Holland shows go on sale on Friday November 10. Tickets for the Polish dates are available here.

Further dates in both the UK and in Europe are expected to be announced soon.