Caligula’s Horse to release first two albums on vinyl for very first time

Caligula’s Horse have announced that they’ll release their first two albums on vinyl for the very first time later this year.

September 21 will see 2011’s Moments From Ephemeral City and 2013’s The Tide, The Thief & River’s End launch on gatefold 180g black 2LP via InsideOut Music. Both titles will also be reissued on CD on the same day.

Vocalist Jim Grey says: “People have been asking after vinyl versions of our first two albums for years now, so we're excited that it's finally happening right in time for our headline tour of Europe.

“It'll be a little blast from the past for us personally – can't wait to crack open one of these babies!”

Find the cover art and tracklist for both albums below.

Caligula’s Horse - Moments From Ephemeral City

1. The City Has No Empathy (Your Sentimental Lie)

2. Silence

3. Singularity

4. Alone In The World

5. Ephemera

6. Equally Flawed

7. Calliope’s Son (Don’t Ever Look Back)

8. Colossus

9. Vanishing Rites

Caligula’s Horse - The Tide, The Thief & River’s End

1. A Gift To Afterthought

2. Water’s Edge

3. Atlas

4. Into The White

5. Old Cracks In New Earth

6. Dark Hair Down

7. Thief

8. All Is Quiet By The Wall