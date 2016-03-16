Cadillac Three in behind-the-scenes Graffiti clip

The Cadillac Three have premiered a behind-the-scenes look at the shooting of their video for Graffiti with TeamRock.

The band filmed the Graffiti promo in London earlier this year. The track is a taster of what’s to come from their upcoming second album.

In the behind-the-scenes video, the band joke: “I think our director might be a gangster. I’m gonna do whatever he says. I was about to start bitchin’ but I’ve turned it off.

“East London is a lot like East Nashville. I think you guys say dodgy. Up-and-coming, perhaps. This town is so old, the buildings are older than our country.”

The Cadillac Three have a string of dates in North America starting this month, with an appearance at Ramblin’ Man Fair in the UK also on the cards.

Mar 23: Vinton Texas Longhorn Club, LA

Mar 24: Mobile Midnight Rodeo, AL

Mar 25: Baton Rouge The Texas Club, LA

Mar 26: Birmingham Workplay Soundstage, AL

Apr 07: San Diego Moonshine Flats, CA

Apr 08: Florence Country Thunder USA, AZ

Apr 09: Flagstaff The Museum Club, AZ

Apr 14: Ardmore Heritage Hall, OK

Apr 15: Fort Worth Billy Bob’s Texas, TX

Apr 16: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

Apr 21: Athens Georgia Theatre, GA

Apr 22: Rome Brewhouse Music And Grill, GA

Apr 23: Tifton The Gin, GA

May 06: Little Rock Rev Room, AR

May 08: Austin Lone Star Jam, TX

May 12: Tupelo BancorpSouth Arena, MS

May 13: Orange Beach The Wharf Amphitheater, AL

May 14: Madison Baptist Health Systems Campus, MS

May 19: Rapid City Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, SD

May 20: Bismarck Civic Center, ND

May 21: Grand Forks Ralph Engelstad Arena, ND

May 22: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

May 28: Daytona Beach Country 500, FL

Jun 10: Hunter Taste Of Country Music Festival, NY

Jun 16: Burlington Steamboat Days, IA

Jun 18: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jun 23: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jun 24: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavilion, NH

Jun 25: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavilion, NH

Jul 07: Hartford Xfinity Theater, CT

Jul 09: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 14: Raleigh Walnut Creek Amphitheater, NC

Jul 15: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jul 16: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 17: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 21: Eau Claire Country Jam, WI

Jul 22: Twin Lakes Country Thunder USA, WI

Jul 24: Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Jul 29: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT

Jul 30: Mountain Home Country Music Festival, ID

Aug 05: Boston Xfinity Theatre, MA

Aug 07: Portsmouth Redhook Ale Brewery, NH

Aug 12: Brownsville Willamette Country Music Festival, OR

Aug 26: Darien Center Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 27: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Sep 01: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheater, ON

Sep 09: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Sep 10: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 16: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Sep 17: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, IL

Sep 23: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 30: Sacramento Toyota Amphitheater, CA

Oct 01: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA

Oct 07: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Oct 08: Irvine Meadows Amphitheater, CA

Oct 15: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Oct 22: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheater, GA