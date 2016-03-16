Cadillac Three in behind-the-scenes Graffiti clip

The Cadillac Three have premiered a behind-the-scenes look at the shooting of their video for Graffiti with TeamRock.
The band filmed the Graffiti promo in London earlier this year. The track is a taster of what’s to come from their upcoming second album.
In the behind-the-scenes video, the band joke: “I think our director might be a gangster. I’m gonna do whatever he says. I was about to start bitchin’ but I’ve turned it off.
“East London is a lot like East Nashville. I think you guys say dodgy. Up-and-coming, perhaps. This town is so old, the buildings are older than our country.”
The Cadillac Three have a string of dates in North America starting this month, with an appearance at Ramblin’ Man Fair in the UK also on the cards.
The Cadillac Three 2016 Tour Dates
Mar 23: Vinton Texas Longhorn Club, LA
Mar 24: Mobile Midnight Rodeo, AL
Mar 25: Baton Rouge The Texas Club, LA
Mar 26: Birmingham Workplay Soundstage, AL
Apr 07: San Diego Moonshine Flats, CA
Apr 08: Florence Country Thunder USA, AZ
Apr 09: Flagstaff The Museum Club, AZ
Apr 14: Ardmore Heritage Hall, OK
Apr 15: Fort Worth Billy Bob’s Texas, TX
Apr 16: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK
Apr 21: Athens Georgia Theatre, GA
Apr 22: Rome Brewhouse Music And Grill, GA
Apr 23: Tifton The Gin, GA
May 06: Little Rock Rev Room, AR
May 08: Austin Lone Star Jam, TX
May 12: Tupelo BancorpSouth Arena, MS
May 13: Orange Beach The Wharf Amphitheater, AL
May 14: Madison Baptist Health Systems Campus, MS
May 19: Rapid City Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, SD
May 20: Bismarck Civic Center, ND
May 21: Grand Forks Ralph Engelstad Arena, ND
May 22: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD
May 28: Daytona Beach Country 500, FL
Jun 10: Hunter Taste Of Country Music Festival, NY
Jun 16: Burlington Steamboat Days, IA
Jun 18: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN
Jun 23: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME
Jun 24: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavilion, NH
Jun 25: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavilion, NH
Jul 07: Hartford Xfinity Theater, CT
Jul 09: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Jul 14: Raleigh Walnut Creek Amphitheater, NC
Jul 15: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA
Jul 16: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Jul 17: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY
Jul 21: Eau Claire Country Jam, WI
Jul 22: Twin Lakes Country Thunder USA, WI
Jul 24: Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK
Jul 29: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT
Jul 30: Mountain Home Country Music Festival, ID
Aug 05: Boston Xfinity Theatre, MA
Aug 07: Portsmouth Redhook Ale Brewery, NH
Aug 12: Brownsville Willamette Country Music Festival, OR
Aug 26: Darien Center Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY
Aug 27: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Sep 01: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheater, ON
Sep 09: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH
Sep 10: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Sep 16: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO
Sep 17: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, IL
Sep 23: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM
Sep 30: Sacramento Toyota Amphitheater, CA
Oct 01: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA
Oct 07: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ
Oct 08: Irvine Meadows Amphitheater, CA
Oct 15: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO
Oct 22: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheater, GA