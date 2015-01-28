Cadillac Three announce UK tour

The Cadillac Three have announced a six-date UK tour starting in March.

The US band were in the UK for three shows in December to support the release of single Get Your Buzz On. And as they take in the news that they have been nominated for two Grammy awards, the band also reveal they will be back for a longer run of shows.

Singer/guitarist Jaren Johnston is nominated in two categories for production and songwriting at next month’s 57th Grammy Awards.

He says: “What a great honour. I got urgent calls from my family just as soon as we landed in Europe before Christmas, and when that happens you’re always worried that bad news might be coming, I couldn’t have been more wrong. Good times.”

The tour starts at the Slade Rooms in Wolverhampton on March 4 and culminates at Dingwalls in London on March 10.

Drummer Neil Mason says: “We ended 2014 with some great shows in the UK, and we promised to keep coming back as long as y’all will have us.

“So we couldn’t be more excited to announce a new string of dates, some in familiar towns and some in places we’ve never been to. The UK has become like a second home to us over the past year or so, and we can’t wait to come back.

“We’ve been working hard on new music for y’all, too, and we’re looking forward to sharing some of it with you.”

THE CADILLAC THREE 2015 UK TOUR

Mar 04: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Mar 05: Glasgow Cathouse

Mar 07: Leeds Key Club

Mar 08: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Mar 09: Southampton Talking Heads

Mar 10: London Dingwalls