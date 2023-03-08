Buzzcocks and Lambrini Girls added to Iggy Pop's Dog Day Afternoon in London

By Liz Scarlett
published

More punk acts have been announced for Iggy Pop's Dog Day Afternoon which is set to take place in Crystal Park Palace this summer

Buzzcocks, Iggy Pop and Lambrini Girls
(Image credit: Ben Pollard, Vincent Guignet)

Buzzcocks and Lambrini Girls have been added to the bill for Iggy Pop's Dog Day Afternoon, which is set to take place on July 1 at Crystal Palace Park.

The concert is set to feature some of the biggest names in punk, including Blondie and Generation Sex, the latter band of which is comprised of Billy Idol and Tony James of Generation X, as well as former Sex Pistols duo Steve Jones and Paul Cook.

Ex-Pistol Glen Matlock will also be in attendance, as he now plays bass guitar for Blondie.

Blondie vocalist Debbie Harry says of the event, “Blondie and Iggy Pop… We are excited to reunite with our friend, the one and only Prince of Punk, Iggy, for this special show in Crystal Palace Park next summer. Once more, with feeling!”

Sharing in the enthusiasm, Steve Jones says of the upcoming concert (which will also double as Generation Sex's UK debut) : “Just every now and then we find time to get together with old pals from back in the day, purely just for the crack and to have fun. If it ain’t fun then we ain’t interested, life’s too short. And it’s a great bill with Iggy Pop and Blondie.”

Lambrini Girls, who were personally picked to play as support by the Godfather of Punk himself, write in a social media statement: "Massive ty to for slamming us on the bill. Ur a fucking hero mate x July 1st see ya there".

Tickets (opens in new tab) for the all-day event are available to buy now.

Yesterday (March 7), Blondie’s Clem Burke, Matlock, Generation X / Generation Sex’s James and Buzzcocks’ Steve Diggle discussed the upcoming event at a Q&A session, held in London's 100 Club.

Of how he came to meet Blondie drummer Clem Burke, Matlock recalls: “I remember doing a gig with Sid [Vicious], a one off gig for a laugh, at the Electric Ballroom. And Blondie came down to that show.”

While Clem adds: “I was definitely there, I arrived with Joan Jett in the back of a pick up truck. Marc Bolan was there with The Damned. I think Glen and I first met around the same time. I reached out to Glen because I was trying to form a band with Eric Faulker from the Bay City Rollers and Paul Weller and myself and Glen – I thought it would’ve been interesting to do that at the time but it never came to fruition. Our friendship developed and we spent many afternoons in the pub on the King’s Road.”

