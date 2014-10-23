Butcher Babies unveil 'slasher' promo

Butcher Babies have released a video for their cover version of Napoleon XIV's They're Coming To Take Me Away.

The song is taken from the group’s new covers EP Uncovered, which is out now also features versions of tracks by ZZ Top, Suicidal Tendencies, The Osmonds and SOD.

Singer Carla Harvey says: “It was a blast recording songs that we have been fans of our entire lives and putting our spin on them.

“We all chose a song that had some significance to us. My pick was They’re Coming To Take Me Away, because I have a vivid memory of my stepdad, who I considered completely insane, playing it over and over again on his car stereo when I was a pre-teen.

“The song is about being taken away to a mental institution. I can still see him tapping his fingers on his steering wheel to the beat.”

Explaining the video for They’re Coming To Take Me Away, Harvey’s fellow singer Heidi Shepherd adds: “As kids, we always loved this creepy, quirky song around Halloween time. So, we thought it would be perfect to ring in the Halloween season with this video reminiscent of old slasher films.”

Uncovered tracklist