Butcher Babies tease release

LA rockers Butcher Babies have hinted at a new release in October.

The band are lined-up to play the Soundwave festival in Australia in early 2015 and vocalist Heidi Shepherd let it slip the group have something up their sleeve for later this year.

She tells Australia’s Music Feed: “We have something dropping in October, something we’re very excited about and we actually worked really hard on.”

The singer also says the band are laying down the groundwork for the follow-up to 2013’s Goliath.

She says: “Our new album is well underway and that will be coming out next year – Soundwave is going to be perfect spot to debut some new music.”

The band’s Carla Harvey recently revealed her past experiences working in hospices and funeral homes gave her inspiration for her novel Death And Other Dances.

Along with Butcher Babies, Soundwave will feature artists including Faith No More, Slipknot, Soundgarden, Lamb Of God, Slash, Judas Priest, Gerard Way, Marilyn Manson and Papa Roach.