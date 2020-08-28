Ascension Of The Watchers hit gothic-industrial gold with new track Ghost Heart

With industrial-metal powerhouses Fear Factory currently in legal limbo, singer Burton C Bell has resurrected his other band Ascension Of The Watchers and delivered their first single in more than a decade.

Ghost Heart is a slab of tremendous atmospheric gothic-industrial noise that evokes mid-80s Killing Joke rather than Fear Factory’s machine-gunning heaviness (unsurprising given Bell’s musical partner in AotW is former Killing Joke man John Bechdel).

It’s accompanied by a spectacular animated video directed by Victor Hugo-Borge. Or, as Bell puts it: “A surreal landscape for the cinematic tones that is Ghost Heart.”

The song is taken from Ascension Of The Watchers’ upcoming fourth album – and their first since 2008 - Apocrypha, due out on October 9.

Ascension of The Watchers: Apocrypha track list

1. Ghost Heart

2. The End Is Always The Beginning

3. Apocrypha

4. A Wolf Interlude

5. Honoré

6. Stormcrow

7. Cygnus Aeon

8. Key To The Cosmos

9. Bells Of Perdition

10. Wanderers

11. Sign Your Name