Cheap Trick plan 2 albums... and more to follow

Cheap Trick are planning to release two albums, with the first to arrive next year, says bassist Tom Petersson.

The 2016 title will be their 17th studio work and their first since 2009’s The Latest. It will also be their first since drummer Bun E Carlos stopped playing with them, although he remains a member of the band after legal disputes were settled.

Petersson tells The Macomb Daily that the first record is “vintage Cheap Trick” and that they’re “halfway to another already.”

He adds: “The thing is, we’re going to keep going. We want to record a record every year and keep them coming out. We’re writing all the time – what good is it if those songs don’t come out?”

The band, which now includes Rick Nielsen’s son Daxx on drums, have barely taken any time off since they started out in 1974. “It’s like having a small business,” says the bassist. “We honestly have to keep going to survive, and that’s what pushes us forward.

“It’s our livelihood, and we like it. We wouldn’t want to stop even if we could.”