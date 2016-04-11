Bun E Carlos announces Greetings From Bunezuela

Former Cheap Trick drummer Bun E Carlos has announced a covers album.
He’s teamed up with a variety of singers for Greetings From Bunezuela!, which will be released on June 24 via eOne Records.
The sticksman has recorded a version of Robert Pollard’s Do Something Real, which includes vocals from the Guided By Voices frontman. Hear it below.
Carlos tells Rolling Stone: “I’m an average Guided By Voices fan with about 200–300 of their songs in my collection. I had about 15 GBV songs I thought about covering, and Do Something Real kept coming back to me. I could have done an entire album with Robert Pollard alone.”
Carlos says the concept for the record has been in the works since the 70s. He adds: “After 35 years, I’m finally making this record. I made the album like people made records in my childhood. I cut two tracks at a time.”
Last week, the drummer reunited with his former Cheap Trick bandmates for their induction into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.
Bun E Carlos Greetings From Bunezuela! tracklist
- Do Something Real – Robert Pollard (Robert Pollard solo)
- Him or Me – featuring Hanson (Paul Revere and the Raiders)
- Armenia in the Sky – John Stirratt (The Who)
- I Love You No More – Alex Dezen (The Blackstones)
- Tell Me – Alejandro Escovedo (The Rolling Stones)
- It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry – Dave Pirner (Bob Dylan)
- Let the Mystery Be – Xeno (Iris DeMent)
- Idea – Robert Pollard (The Bee Gees)
- Le Cactus – Nicholas Tremulis (Jacque DuTronc)
- I Can Only Give You Everything – Rick Rizzo (Them)
- Slow Down – Alejandro Escovedo (Alejandro Escovedo)
- Count on Me – Xeno (Fra Lippo Lippi)
- I Don’t Mind – Alex Dezen (Alex Dezen)