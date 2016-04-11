Bun E Carlos announces Greetings From Bunezuela

Former Cheap Trick drummer Bun E Carlos has announced a covers album.

He’s teamed up with a variety of singers for Greetings From Bunezuela!, which will be released on June 24 via eOne Records.

The sticksman has recorded a version of Robert Pollard’s Do Something Real, which includes vocals from the Guided By Voices frontman. Hear it below.

Carlos tells Rolling Stone: “I’m an average Guided By Voices fan with about 200–300 of their songs in my collection. I had about 15 GBV songs I thought about covering, and Do Something Real kept coming back to me. I could have done an entire album with Robert Pollard alone.”

Carlos says the concept for the record has been in the works since the 70s. He adds: “After 35 years, I’m finally making this record. I made the album like people made records in my childhood. I cut two tracks at a time.”

Last week, the drummer reunited with his former Cheap Trick bandmates for their induction into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Bun E Carlos Greetings From Bunezuela! tracklist