BFMV Matt: Venom will be 'milestone'

Matt Tuck has predicted Bullet For My Valentine’s upcoming album Venom will be a milestone in the band’s career.

The follow-up to 2013’s Temper Temper is to be released on August 14. It’s their first to feature bassist Jamie Mathias, who replaced Jay James this year.

Speaking to TeamRock Radio at Camden Rocks last weekend, Tuck said: “The album is hands down the best thing we’ve ever done. That’s not me trying to sell it, because people will have their own opinion anyway.

“But it is the best thing we’ve ever done – by a mile. So to have that arsenal of weapons now and to be able to play these songs feels sick. It’s good to be back.

“That’s kind of what happens in our band. Nothing ever stops. Milestone after milestone and cool event after cool event. We don’t ever do anything which isn’t cool.”

Meanwhile, BFMV are planning to take the ashes of two fans on tour with them. It’s their way of paying tribute to James Simmons, 18, and Corran ‘Coz’ Powell, 21, who died after a car crash in Essex last year. The Mirror reports the band have been sent jewellery containing the ashes, to be carried on their North American road trip with Slipknot and Lamb Of God from next month.

They tour the UK and Ireland in September and October. The full interview with Tuck will be broadcast as part of TeamRock Radio’s Camden Rocks special on Saturday.

28 Sep: Belfast Ulster Hall

29 Sep: Dublin Olympia

01 Oct: Bournemouth O2 Academy

02 Oct: Reading Hexagon

03 Oct: Guildford G Live

05 Oct: Aylesbury Theatre

06 Oct: Stoke Victoria Hall

07 Oct: Lincoln Engine Shed

09 Oct: York Barbican

10 Oct: Aberdeen Music Hall

11 Oct: Dunfermline Alhambra

13 Oct: Middlebrough Empire

14 Oct: Carlisle Sands

16 Oct: Leicester O2 Academy

17 Oct: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

18 Oct: Folkestone Leas Cliff

20 Oct: Swansea Brangwyn Hall

21 Oct: Southampton O2 Guildhall

22 Oct: Ipswich Regent Corn Exchange