BFMV have ‘biggest metal record of the year’

Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matthew Tuck believes upcoming album Venom will be the “biggest metal record of the year.”
The follow-up to 2013’s Temper Temper will be released on August 14 and the band have lined-up a 19-date UK and Ireland tour to support their fifth studio outing.
Tuck tells Kerrang (via Blabbermouth): “We’ve got massive hopes for this album. We truly believe it’s going to be the biggest metal record of the year.
“We’ve had these feelings in the past and we’ve always been spot on, but this one feels way more special than anything else we’ve ever done. So fingers crossed, it’s going to do what we want it to do.”
Tuck also praises bassist Jamie Mathias who was brought into the fold earlier this month to replace Jay James who departed in February.
He adds: “We held auditions for a few guys, and when he came, he just smashed it. He fitted in instantly, especially with the Welsh connection. He plays like a beast and he sings like an angel.”
Bullet For My Valentine headline Camden Rocks, London on May 30 and will then head on a South American headline tour in July. They’ll then embark on a summer run of North American shows with Slipknot.
BFMV UK tour dates 2015
28 Sep: Belfast Ulster Hall
29 Sep: Dublin Olympia
01 Oct: Bournemouth O2 Academy
02 Oct: Reading Hexagon
03 Oct: Guildford G Live
05 Oct: Aylesbury Theatre
06 Oct: Stoke Victoria Hall
07 Oct: Lincoln Engine Shed
09 Oct: York Barbican
10 Oct: Aberdeen Music Hall
11 Oct: Dunfermline Alhambra
13 Oct: Middlebrough Empire
14 Oct: Carlisle Sands
16 Oct: Leicester O2 Academy
17 Oct: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
18 Oct: Folkestone Leas Cliff
20 Oct: Swansea Brangwyn Hall
21 Oct: Southampton O2 Guildhall
22 Oct: Ipswich Regent Corn Exchange