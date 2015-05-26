BFMV have ‘biggest metal record of the year’

Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matthew Tuck believes upcoming album Venom will be the “biggest metal record of the year.”

The follow-up to 2013’s Temper Temper will be released on August 14 and the band have lined-up a 19-date UK and Ireland tour to support their fifth studio outing.

Tuck tells Kerrang (via Blabbermouth): “We’ve got massive hopes for this album. We truly believe it’s going to be the biggest metal record of the year.

“We’ve had these feelings in the past and we’ve always been spot on, but this one feels way more special than anything else we’ve ever done. So fingers crossed, it’s going to do what we want it to do.”

Tuck also praises bassist Jamie Mathias who was brought into the fold earlier this month to replace Jay James who departed in February.

He adds: “We held auditions for a few guys, and when he came, he just smashed it. He fitted in instantly, especially with the Welsh connection. He plays like a beast and he sings like an angel.”

Bullet For My Valentine headline Camden Rocks, London on May 30 and will then head on a South American headline tour in July. They’ll then embark on a summer run of North American shows with Slipknot.

28 Sep: Belfast Ulster Hall

29 Sep: Dublin Olympia

01 Oct: Bournemouth O2 Academy

02 Oct: Reading Hexagon

03 Oct: Guildford G Live

05 Oct: Aylesbury Theatre

06 Oct: Stoke Victoria Hall

07 Oct: Lincoln Engine Shed

09 Oct: York Barbican

10 Oct: Aberdeen Music Hall

11 Oct: Dunfermline Alhambra

13 Oct: Middlebrough Empire

14 Oct: Carlisle Sands

16 Oct: Leicester O2 Academy

17 Oct: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

18 Oct: Folkestone Leas Cliff

20 Oct: Swansea Brangwyn Hall

21 Oct: Southampton O2 Guildhall

22 Oct: Ipswich Regent Corn Exchange

