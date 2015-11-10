When Buddy Guy met Jimmy Page he forgot one thing...

Buddy Guy forgot to ask Jimmy Page an important question the only time they ever met – and he still regrets it.

The blues icon has only ever come face-to-face with the Led Zeppelin guitarist at the Kennedy Center Awards in Washington, DC in 2012.

Guy tells MusicRadar: “I own the largest blues club in Chicago and I’ve got everybody to sign a guitar, but him. Now I can’t track him down!”

He recalls first encountering British blues musicians when he visited the country in 1965. “I toured with The Yardbirds and Rod Stewart was the valet,” he says.

“I didn’t know who Clapton, Beck, Jimmy Page, none of them was. They all were telling me they didn’t know a Strat could play the blues. I laughed and said, ‘What do you mean?’

“They were all looking at Gibson guitars. I went in there with a Strat and was playing in a kind of wild and crazy way, like throwing it up and catching it.

“I was amazed for them to tell me that they’d sat there and watched me and didn’t know the blues could be played like that on a Stratocaster.”

Guy released latest album Born To Play Guitar in July.

Buddy Guy: 50 Years Of Cool