Buckcherry, Anathema, Orange Goblin and more to play Stone Free festival

Organisers of the Stone Free Festival, which takes place at London’s O2 Arena in June, have added some additional names to the line-up. The latest acts to be announced include Buckcherry, Anathema , Orange Goblin, Richie Kotzen, Stone Broken, Tyketto and Ginger Wildheart.

They join a bill that also includes headliners The Scorpions and Yes featuring Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman, plus Megadeth, Roger Hodgson, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Triggerfinger, The Picturebooks, Daxx & Roxanne, Dirty Thrills, Anchor Lane and Aaron Buchanan & The Cult Classics, Bad Flowers and The Rising Souls.

Features returning to the festival include the Speak Easy Lounge — hosted by Garrett Millerick and featuring comedians Abigoliah Schamaun, Fin Taylor Glenn Wool, Chris Betts and Bec Hill — the Vinyl Fair, a beer garden, multiple stages throughout The O2, plus an aftershow party on Saturday and VIP packages.

Stone Free launched in 2016 with headline sets from Alice Cooper and Rick Wakeman, while last year’s event was topped by Ritchie Blackmore.

The festival will take place at London’s 02 Arena June 16-17. Tickets are on sale now.

The highs and lows from this year's Stone Free Festival