Buck & Evans on the Slow Train to success

Buck & Evans, the hotly-tipped blues, rock and soul quartet featuring guitarist Chris Buck, singer Sally Ann Evans, bassist Dominic Hill and stand-in AC/DC drummer Bob Richards, have released a new single today, Slow Train.

Described as “an evocative, Fleetwood Mac-esque reverie steeped in swirling guitar, pulsating grooves, rich vocals and soaring harmonies,” Slow Train is the follow-up to February’s Live At Rockfield EP.

The band are playing a show at the Half Moon in Putney on November 6, with special guest former Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating our single launch in such esteemed company” says guitarist Chris Buck. “Bernie’s an incredible musician and one of a kind. To have him join us is an honour: he’s a living legend in every sense!” Tickets are on sale now.

Buck & Evans played the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Festival in July, and followed this with an acoustic show at London’s Olympic Studios at the request of Rolling Stones producer Chris Kimsey.