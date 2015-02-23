Buck & Evans offer Screaming track

Buck & Evans have released a video for their track Screaming – featuring stand-in AC/DC drummer Bob Richards.

He’s a member of the Welsh blues outfit who recorded an album live at Rockfield Studios last year. Screaming is the latest number to be launched.

Richards was called up by AC/DC in October to appear in two videos for 17th album Rock Or Bust, as a result of the continuing issues faced by drummer Phil Rudd.

Richards recently said: “I heard the songs an hour or so before we went on to the set to start filming. I played it over several times and did a bit of air-drumming to it. The band were fantastic – they made me so welcome and we had a great time shooting.”

Rudd has been replaced by Chris Slade for the band’s world tour.

Chris Buck, Sally Ann Evans and co were recently voted into the European Blues Challenge shortlist by readers of The Blues Magazine. They responded: “A big thank-you to those who voted for us in the first place – we had no idea. How cool! And a big-thank you in advance to those who vote for us to proceed to the next level.”

Buck & Evans play the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair – sponsored by TeamRock – in Kent in July. Before that they have a number of UK shows lined up:

Feb 27: Newbridge Memo

Apr 03: London Garage

Apr 04: Cardiff Globe

May 30: Camden Rocks festival