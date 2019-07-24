Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars film to premiere in Toronto

Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Springsteen co-directed the film with Thom Zimny and it'll show The Boss playing tracks from his latest album Western Stars with his backing band.

The 83-minute film’s synopsis reads: “The incomparable Bruce Springsteen performs his critically acclaimed latest album and muses on life, rock, and the American dream, in this intimate and personal concert film.”

Speaking about the film earlier this month, Springsteen told Sirius XM’s E Street Radio (via Rolling Stone): “We knew we weren’t going to tour, so I was looking for a way to get some of the music live to an audience – we figured that was the best way to do it.

“We’re looking forward to getting it to the fans when we can.”

The Toronto International Film Festival will run from September 5-15, with the full schedule set to be unveiled on August 20.

Springsteen released the Western Stars album last month and previously shared Hello Sunshine, There Goes My Miracle, Tucson Train and the title track.

In May, Springsteen revealed he was planning on recording a new album with the E Street Band this autumn and heading out on tour again next year.