Bruce Springsteen wanted to ‘dent’ halo in autobiography

Bruce Springsteen says he wanted to put a “dent” in the public’s perception of him in his Born To Run autobiography

It was published late last month, with The Boss previously revealing in its pages that he was left “crushed” after his battle with depression.

And while Springsteen is known for his philanthropy and standing up for people’s rights, he admits he’s always been “annoyed” at his ‘good guy’ image – and he wanted to put the record straight in the book.

He tells Rolling Stone: “Yeah, that part of my thing has always annoyed me. It’s too much, you know? So any dent in it I can make, I’m pleased to do.

“It wasn’t something I was intent on doing – it was just writing about a life, and all of its many aspects.

“But I also decided that it was a book about my music first, and about my life kind of secondarily. If I didn’t want to write about something, I didn’t write about it. I didn’t have any rules, except I wanted what was in the book to relate back to my music.

“So the revelations I made about my family or my own inner workings, I felt that could be central to understanding where some of my music came from. I didn’t write all about myself. Plenty of things, I held back.”

Born To Run has been a huge success in the week since its release, and has hit the top spot on The New York Times Best Sellers list. It’s also reached the no.1 spot in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Sweden, Austria and Sweden.

Springsteen launched an audio companion to Born To Run last month in the shape of Chapter And Verse.

