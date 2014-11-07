Springsteen auctions dinner date for charity

Bruce Springsteen has auctioned a dinner date at his house to raise cash for a US charity.

The Boss attended the Stand Up For Heroes event at New York’s Madison Square Garden where he also played a selection of acoustic tracks including Working On The Highway, Growin’ Up, Born In The USA and If I Fall Behind with his wife Patti Scialfa.

And to raise funds for the charity which helps military service personnel and their families, Springsteen put his time up for auction – raising $600,000 in the process.

He played a blues riff, promising his guitar to the highest bidder. When pledges topped out at $60,000 he threw in a private guitar lesson which raised $250,000. He then promised a lasagne dinner at his house and when that failed to spark more interest, he threw in the shirt off his back and a ride on the sidecar of his motorbike.

Two competing bidders made an agreement to pay $300,000 each and the share the unique prize between them.

Springsteen will release a box set of his first seven studio albums later this month. The Album Collection Vol. 1 1973-1983 launches on November 17 via Columbia Records.