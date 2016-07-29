Bruce Springsteen to release soundtrack for autobiography

Bruce Springsteen is to release Chapter And Verse – a soundtrack to accompany his forthcoming autobiography Born To Run.

The record explores the singer-songwriter’s 50-plus year career and will feature five previously unreleased tracks, including two tracks from his old band, The Castiles. Solo demos of Henry Boy and Growin’ Up cut in 1972 are also included on the release.

The Boss previously said of his forthcoming memoir: “Writing about yourself is a funny business. But in a project like this, the writer has made one promise, to show the reader his mind. In these pages, I’ve tried to do this.”

Chapter And Verse will be available on a single CD or a double-LP on September 23 and can be pre-ordered via his website. Born To Run launches on September 27.

Bruce Springsteen Chapter And Verse tracklist

Baby I – The Castiles (previously unreleased) You Can’t Judge A Book By The Cover – The Castiles (previously unreleased) He’s Guilty (The Judge Song) – Steel Mill (previously unreleased) Ballad Of Jesse James” – The Bruce Springsteen Band (previously unreleased) Henry Boy (previously unreleased) Growin’ Up 4th Of July, Asbury Park (Sandy) Born To Run Badlands The River My Father’s House Born In The USA Brilliant Disguise Living Proof The Ghost Of Tom Joad The Rising Long Time Comin’ Wrecking Ball

