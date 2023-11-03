Bruce Springsteen adds a second show at London's Wembley Stadium to his summer 2024 UK and Ireland tour

By Paul Brannigan
( Classic Rock )
published

“Due to demand”, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will now be playing 2 nights in London on their UK and Ireland tour next summer

Bruce Springsteen in London, July 2023
(Image credit: Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen has added an additional Wembley Stadium show to the end of his UK and Ireland tour itinerary next summer. 

'The Boss' and the E Street band were due to close out their 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates on July 25 at London's Wembley Stadium but, after tickets went on general sale this morning (November 3), it was decided to add a second show in the capital on July 27, "due to demand".

Springsteen last played in London in July, headlining two nights at the annual BST Hyde Park festival series. 

Tickets for the New Jersey singer/songwriter's summer 2024 shows are on sale now

Springsteen and his band will now play:

May 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 09: Belfast Boucher Road
May 12: Kilkenny Nowlan Park, Ireland
May 16: Cork Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Ireland
May 19: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland
May 22: Sunderland Stadium Of Light
Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium
Jul 27: London Wembley Stadium

Full details of Springsteen's upcoming US and European shows can be found on his official website

Rumours also persist that Springsteen could be lining up a return to Glastonbury festival next summer. 

See more
Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.