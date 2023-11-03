Bruce Springsteen adds a second show at London's Wembley Stadium to his summer 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Bruce Springsteen has added an additional Wembley Stadium show to the end of his UK and Ireland tour itinerary next summer.

'The Boss' and the E Street band were due to close out their 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates on July 25 at London's Wembley Stadium but, after tickets went on general sale this morning (November 3), it was decided to add a second show in the capital on July 27, "due to demand".

Springsteen last played in London in July, headlining two nights at the annual BST Hyde Park festival series.

Tickets for the New Jersey singer/songwriter's summer 2024 shows are on sale now.

Springsteen and his band will now play:



May 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 09: Belfast Boucher Road

May 12: Kilkenny Nowlan Park, Ireland

May 16: Cork Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Ireland

May 19: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

May 22: Sunderland Stadium Of Light

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium

Jul 27: London Wembley Stadium

Full details of Springsteen's upcoming US and European shows can be found on his official website.

Rumours also persist that Springsteen could be lining up a return to Glastonbury festival next summer.