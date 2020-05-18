Bruce Dickinson's estranged wife Paddy Bowden found dead

Paddy Bowden, the estranged wife of Iron Maiden singer Brice Dickinson, has been found dead at her home in Chiswick, London.

The news was confirmed in a statement from Dickinson, which read, "This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident. Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated.

"Out of respect for Paddy we won’t be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family."

Dickinson and Bowden married in 1990, but are believed to have separated in 2018. Dickinson is understood to currently reside in France.

A spokesman for the London Ambulance Service confirmed they had attended the scene, saying, "We were called at 9.42am today to reports of a person unwell in Chiswick. We sent two ambulance crews to the scene – the first one arriving within two minutes. Sadly, the patient had already died."