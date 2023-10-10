"I think you will be really, really excited." Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson reveals that he's been working on upcoming solo album The Mandrake Project for almost a decade

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has released a special video message promising great things from his highly anticipated new solo album, The Mandrake Project. Announced last month, the record marks his first full solo project in almost two decades, and is accompanied by a clutch of live shows across Brazil and Mexico

(plus one freshly announced date at Poland's Mystic Festival), to take place next year. The Mandrake Project will also see the return of Dickinson's previous solo album collaborator Roy Z, and will land in early 2024 via Sony BMG.

"So, everybody, everybody on the planet who's been going, 'Oh my god. What's this solo thing gonna be all about when it finally happens?'" says the singer in the new video clip [transcribed by Blabbermouth]. "Well, it's finally happening. It's called The Mandrake Project, and' of course, it's music. But, it's also much, much, more. More than that, I'm not gonna reveal for now, 'cause it will become self-explanatory and self-evident as we go through and reveal more layers of the onion for you all."

"But, yeah, The Mandrake Project. We've been working on this since 2014, when it wasn't called The Mandrake Project. And it's had time to grow and mature. And, oh my God, has it ever. I think you will be really, really excited. And, I hope you love everything that we've created for you."

Watch the video for yourself below. Iron Maiden have released something of a teaser themselves, having uploaded a video to their official YouTube channel last night that suggests they are far from done with their current run of touring. How this will all fit into Bruce Dickinson's solo plans remains to be seen.

18th April - Diana Theater, Guadalajara, Mexico

20th April – Pepsi Theatre, Mexico City, Mexico

24th April – Live Curitiba, Curitiba, Brazil

25th April – Pepsi On Stage, Porto Alegre, Brazil

27th April – Opera Hall, Brasilia, Brazil

28th April – Arena Hall, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

30th April – Qualistage, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

2nd May – Quinta Linda, Ribeirao Preto, Brazil

4th May – Vibra, Sao Paulo, Brazil