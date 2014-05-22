Brotherhood confirm second studio album

Blues supergroup Royal Southern Brotherhood say their second studio album, Heartsoulblood, is "the record they really wanted to make."

The 12-track follow-up to 2012’s self-titled debut will be released on June 16 via Ruf Records, and ties in with a UK tour.

Guitarist Devon Allman says: “When we went into the studio for the first record we were a bunch of musicians making a record. On Heartsoulblood we’re a band.”

Ruf say: “Respectful of the music’s past, but twisting it into new shapes as they stride boldly into the future, this is one band adding to the story of rock’n’roll – and Heartsoulblood is the latest chapter.”

Cyril Neville, Allman, Mike Zito, Yonrico Scott and Charloe Wooton released a live LP, Songs From The Road, last year.

Tracklist

World Blues 2. Rock And Roll 3. Groove On 4. Here It Is 5. Callouts 6. Ritual 7. Shoulda Known 8. Let’s Ride 9. Trapped 10. She’s My Lady 11. Takes A Village 12. Love And Peace

Jun 20: Blues On The Farm, Chichester

Jun 21: Durham Blues Festival

Jun 22: Cleethorpes Blues Festival

Jun 23: Clitheroe Grand

Jun 24: Cardiff Globe

Jun 25: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Jul 03: St Ives Guildhall

Jul 04: Hop Farm Festival, Kent

Sep 07: Harvest Time Blues Festival, Monaghan

Sep 08: Edinburgh Jam House

Oct 19: Legends Of Rock: The Originals, Great Yarmouth