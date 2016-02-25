Broken Witt Rebels issue Low video

Broken Witt Rebels have issued a video for their track Low with TeamRock.

It features on the band’s Georgia Pine EP which is due for release on April 15.

Bassist Luke Davis said: “The EP is a massive progression from where we are. I don’t think we’ve changed, because what we do is what we do. But it’s definitely a massive progression. The sound is bigger. Everything has moved forward.”

Georgia Pine is available for pre-order from the band’s website and the Birmingham outfit will hit the road in April for a run of headline shows before hooking up with Brantley Gilbert for four dates.

Low features on the cover CD bundled with the latest issue of The Blues Magazine, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Broken Witt Rebels Georgia Pine tracklist

Low Suzie Georgia Pine Getaway Man Guns

Apr 02: London The Water Rats

Apr 15: Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

Apr 16: Sheffield Rocking Chair

Apr 30: Bedford Esquires

May 05: Glasgow Oran Mor (with Brantley Gilbert)

May 06: Manchester Academy 2 (with Brantley Gilbert)

May 07: Birmingham O2 Institute (with Brantley Gilbert)

May 08: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire (with Brantley Gilbert)